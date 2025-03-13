ADVERTISEMENT

World

India arrests man accused of running US$96 billion crypto exchange at request of U.S.

By CNN

Published

This photo from the U.S. Secret Service shows Aleksej Besciokov who allegedly ran a US$96 billion cryptocurrency exchange that allowed terrorist organizations, drug traffickers and cybercriminals to launder money. (U.S. Secret Service via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.