ADVERTISEMENT

World

In Rio de Janeiro, a wrong turn leads from paradise to peril

By AFP

Published

The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colors of the Brazilian national flag in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.