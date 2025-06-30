World

‘I wanted to do something to fight back’: This iPhone app alerts users to nearby ICE sightings

By CNN

Updated

Published

Joshua Aaron launched the platform, called ICEBlock, in early April after watching U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration begin its immigration crackdown. (CNN via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.