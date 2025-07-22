ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘I prefer death over this life’: Hungry and exhausted, AFP journalists document Gaza war

By AFP

Published

FILE - Palestinians line up for food distribution in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.