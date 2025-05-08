World

How the India-Pakistan conflict has affected one Canadian family

By Abigail Bimman and Christl Dabu

Published

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India appear to be on the brink of war following a deadly tourist attack in Kashmir. Abigail Bimman reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.