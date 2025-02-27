ADVERTISEMENT

World

Hiker rescues pup from abandoned coal pit after frigid weeklong search in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press

Published

Joe Palko after he was reunited with his six-month-old Golden retriever pup named Freddy, a week after the dog ran off from his home at the base of Sharp Mountain in Pottsville, Pa. (Joe Palko via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.