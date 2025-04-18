ADVERTISEMENT

World

Harvard has an endowment of over US$50 billion. So why do federal cuts of a few billion matter?

By CNN

Published

Harvard, the nation's oldest and richest university, is weighing its next moves after refusing to make key changes the White House has demanded. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.