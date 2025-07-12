ADVERTISEMENT

World

French prisoner escapes in fellow inmate’s luggage

By AFP

Published

Prison workers gather during a protest outside the Corbas prison, outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 . (AP Photo/Laurent Cirpiani) (Laurent Cirpiani/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.