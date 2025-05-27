ADVERTISEMENT

World

France’s National Assembly adopts long-debated bill legalizing end-of-life options

By The Associated Press

Published

A board shows the result after France's lower house of parliament has adopted a bill to allow adults with incurable illness to take lethal medication, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the National Assembly in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.