ADVERTISEMENT

World

Former Thai prosecutors sentenced to prison for alleged cover-up of Red Bull heir’s deadly crash

By The Associated Press

Published

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London, on April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.