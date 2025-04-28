ADVERTISEMENT

World

First batch of Hong Kong democrats freed after 4 years’ jail for subversion

By Reuters

Published

A Correctional Services Department vehicle arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong ahead of Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai's national security trial on Nov. 20, 2024. (Chan Long Hei / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.