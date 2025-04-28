ADVERTISEMENT

World

Fired Disney employee gets 3 years in prison for hacking and changing menus

By CNN

Published

A former employee hacked into Disney’s menu creation servers multiple times to manipulate and disrupt the menus, such as changing prices and adding profane language. (Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.