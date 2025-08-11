ADVERTISEMENT

World

Fire breaks out on Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh’s famous dormant volcano

By CNN

Published

A view of a fire on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh today. (Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.