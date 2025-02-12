World

FIFA staffer reportedly arrested in Miami in alleged underage sex case

By The Associated Press

Published

The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP) (Pedro Portal/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.