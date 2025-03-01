ADVERTISEMENT

World

FedEx cargo plane makes emergency landing following bird strike, engine fire

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, a Federal Express delivery truck driver returns to his truck after delivering a package to a business, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.