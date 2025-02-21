ADVERTISEMENT

World

Family of Hae Min Lee asks court not to reduce Adnan Syed’s sentence

By CNN

Published

The family of Hae Min Lee is appealing a Maryland judge's decision to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was accused of killing the teen and served more than 20 years in prison before his release last week. (CNN/Baltimore Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.