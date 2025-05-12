ADVERTISEMENT

World

Expired ammunition explodes during disposal in Indonesia, killing 13 people

By The Associated Press

Published

The Indonesian flag is seen in this undate file image. (Teguh Setiawan via Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.