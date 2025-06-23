ADVERTISEMENT

World

Europe scrambles to revive diplomacy after the U.S. strikes Iran’s nuclear sites

By The Associated Press

Published

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, center, speaks with from left, Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg, Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.