ADVERTISEMENT

World

Europe quietly works on a plan to send troops to Ukraine for post-war security

By The Associated Press

Published

From left, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, Spanish Foreign Jose Manuel Albares and Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi talk during a meeting on European defence and Ukraine, at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Christophe Petit-Tesson, Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.