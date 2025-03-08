ADVERTISEMENT

World

Emergency services respond after a man with a Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben tower

By The Associated Press

Published

Emergency services at the Palace of Westminster in London after man with a Palestine flag climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben,Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.