ADVERTISEMENT

World

El Salvador schools to require military-style inspections

By AFP

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, greets El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as Bukele arrives at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.