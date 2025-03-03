World

Driver rams car into crowd in southwestern Germany, leaving 1 person dead and others injured

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Dieter Leder/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.