ADVERTISEMENT

World

Dozens of anti-government protesters detained during clashes with riot police in Serbia

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

People wave their mobile phones with flashing lights during a major anti-government rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.