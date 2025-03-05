ADVERTISEMENT

World

Divided Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's push to rebuke judge over foreign aid freeze

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in the distance, framed through columns of the U.S. Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.