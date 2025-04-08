ADVERTISEMENT

World

Democratic-led cities and states push back on threats to cut U.S. school funding over DEI

By The Associated Press

Published

The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.