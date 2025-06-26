ADVERTISEMENT

World

Deceased U.S. lawmaker’s social media endorses candidate for his vacant seat

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Ranking member Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., speaks during a committee on House Administration Oversight Subcommittee and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee joint hearing, April 19, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.