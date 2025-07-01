World

Death toll rises to 36 after explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in southern India

By The Associated Press

Published

Rescue workers look for survivors after at an explosion and a fire at a pharmaceutical factory in an industrial area in Sangareddy, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Hyderabad, India, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.