World

Colorado man gets life in prison for killing his wife after posing as ex-boyfriend and stalking her

By The Associated Press

Published

Relatives of murder victim Kristil Krug hug outside of court following the conviction of her husband Daniel Krug in Broomfield, Colo., on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.