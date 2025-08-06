ADVERTISEMENT

World

College applications rise outside U.S. as Trump cracks down on international students

By The Associated Press

Published

Graduating students take photos outside Senate House at Cambridge University, England, May 17. 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.