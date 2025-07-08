ADVERTISEMENT

China extends visa-free entry to more than 70 countries to draw tourists

By The Associated Press

Published

Tourists take a selfie at the Temple of Heaven as they take a half-day tour offering by a travel agency Trip.com Group, in Beijing on June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)


















