World

CDC shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Georgia investigators say

By The Associated Press

Published

People leave flowers Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at a makeshift memorial in honour of David Rose, the officer who was killed in the shooting at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.