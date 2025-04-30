ADVERTISEMENT

World

Carney reiterates commitment to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

By Reuters

Published

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks on stage at his campaign headquarters after the Liberal Party won the Canadian election in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.