ADVERTISEMENT

World

Canada, U.K., France warn of concrete actions against Israel over military expansion

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Canada, the U.K., and France have warned they will act, including targeted sanctions, if Israel doesn't stop renewed military action in Gaza.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.