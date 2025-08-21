ADVERTISEMENT

World

Canada among countries condemning Israel settlement plan as ‘a violation of international law’

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

The Arab neighborhood of El Za'im, on the outskirts of east Jerusalem in the West Bank, near where Israeli government says housing units will be built as part of the E1 settlement project, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.