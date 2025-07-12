ADVERTISEMENT

World

Cambodian sites of Khmer Rouge brutality added to UNESCO heritage list

By The Associated Press

Published

Tourists take their tour at the grave side in the former Pol Pot 's notorious S-21 prison, known Tuol Sleng genocide museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.