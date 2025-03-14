World

British man killed in Kenya after being knocked over by president's speeding motorcade

By The Associated Press

Published

Kenyan President William Ruto, centre, reviews the honour guard after arriving to give the State of The Nation address at Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.