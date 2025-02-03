ADVERTISEMENT

World

Britain's Starmer seeks strong ties with both the EU and Donald Trump. That could be tricky

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer waits for Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to arrive at the Chequers, in Aylesbury, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.