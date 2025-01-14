ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Ben Stiller reflects on separation from his wife Christine Taylor before repairing their marriage

By CNN

Published

Ben Stiller Is photographed as they arrive for the premiere of ‘Nutcrackers’ at Roy Thomson Hall, during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.