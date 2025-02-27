ADVERTISEMENT

World

BBC apologises over Gaza documentary narrated by son of Hamas figure

By AFP

Published

The BBC apologised on Thursday for flawed making of a Gaza documentary after it emerged that the child narrator was the son of Hamas’s former deputy minister of agriculture. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.