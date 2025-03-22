ADVERTISEMENT

World

Barcelona finally turned on its crowds of tourists. Now the city faces a major problem

By CNN

Published

Demonstrators march shouting slogans against the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Festival in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.