ADVERTISEMENT

World

Baltimore jail staff failed to protect a deaf man killed by his cellmate, lawsuit says

By The Associated Press

Published

Officers stand outside the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, May 12, 2005, in downtown Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.