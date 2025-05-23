ADVERTISEMENT

World

Award-winning Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado dies at age 81, his institute says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Photographer Sebastiao Salgado waves to photographers during the presentation of his exhibition, 'Kuwait: A Desert on Fire', at the Galleria Meravigli, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 20, 2017. Salgado, known for his long-term projects and images of nature and humanity, died at age 81, the Instituto Terra confirmed on Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.