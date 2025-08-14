ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta stylist’s social media restored after she says Meta mistakenly flagged her name for terrorist organization connection

By CNN

Published

Isis Aguilar, who has been in the hair industry for five years, said her name — which is also used by a terrorist organization — was the likely trigger for the shutdown. (WXIA via CNN Newsource)


















