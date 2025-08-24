World

At least 1 dead in Moscow shopping centre explosion, 3 injured

By The Associated Press

Published

Police guard an entrance of the Central Children's Store (Detsky Mir) after a blast that was reportedly caused by the explosion of a gas balloon, on the Lubyanka square near the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor of KGB in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (Moscow News Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.