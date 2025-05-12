ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina’s Supreme Court finds archives linked to the Nazi regime

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by Argentina's Supreme Court on Sunday, May 11, 2025, from left to right, researcher Marcia Ras, Rabbi Eliahu Hamra, Holocaust Museum of Buenos Aires executive director Jonathan Karszenbaum, Supreme Court president Horacio Rosatti, and Pablo Lamounat, director of the Centro de Asistencia Judicial Federal, inspect documents associated with the Nazi regime in boxes found by staffers in the court's archives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as they prepared a museum of historical records. (Argentina Supreme Court via AP)


















