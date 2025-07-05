Alleged mastermind behind shooting of Colombian senator and presidential candidate arrested

Gen. Carlos Fernando Triana, National Police director, right, arrives for a press conference regarding the arrest of Elder José Arteaga Hernández, alias “Chipi” or “Costeño,” pictured on a screen in the background, who authorities say is the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)