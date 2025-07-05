ADVERTISEMENT

World

Alleged mastermind behind shooting of Colombian senator and presidential candidate arrested

By The Associated Press

Published

Gen. Carlos Fernando Triana, National Police director, right, arrives for a press conference regarding the arrest of Elder José Arteaga Hernández, alias “Chipi” or “Costeño,” pictured on a screen in the background, who authorities say is the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.