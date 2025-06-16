ADVERTISEMENT

World

Air India flight returns to Hong Kong due to a midair technical issue

By The Associated Press

Published

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner performs its demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, on June 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.