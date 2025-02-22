ADVERTISEMENT

World

After 30 years in prison for murder, new DNA evidence frees Hawaii man who maintained innocence

Published

In this photo provided by Kenneth Lawson, Gordon Cordeiro, who spent 30 years in prison for a murder he said he didn't commit, enjoys dinner at a steak house Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Kahului, Hawaii, hours after a judge ordered him released because of new evidence. (Kenneth Lawson via AP)


















