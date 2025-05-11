ADVERTISEMENT

World

Aerial footage shows boaters rescued after vessel capsizes off Australian coast

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Three men rescued after boat capsized near Geelong, Victoria; only one was wearing a life jacket, police say.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.