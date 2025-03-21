A woman drowned her dog in an airport bathroom after being denied boarding, police say
Published:
Moving to a new home? How to save on costs whether you hire movers or do it yourself
If you’re feeling lost at work, speak up. Clarity and feedback can put you on the right path
If You’re Looking For A New Protein Powder, Here Are 13 That Reviewers Swear By
Amazon Canada’s 2025 Big Spring Big Spring Sale Is Coming Up, So Brace Yourself For Amazing Deals
The Absolute Best Women's Raincoats You Can Get In Canada Right Now
Our Guide To The Best Dryers In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
15 Practical Finds For Your Home
Hunting For A New All-Purpose Cleaner? Here Are A Few Of Our Favourites.
If You're Looking For A New Face Sunscreen, Here Are 15 That Reviewers Are Loving Right Now
16 Of The Absolute Best Hair Oils You Can Get Online Right Now
TikTok Loves This Peel-Off Lip Liner Stain, And So Do I
18 Unique Gifts For The Person Who Already Has Everything
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.